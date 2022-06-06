ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

HealthEquity Gains After Q1 Results, Guides FY23 Revenue Above Consensus

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 6, 2022 5:12 PM | 1 min read

 


  • HealthEquity Inc HQY reported first-quarter revenue growth of 12% year-over-year to $205.7 million, beating the consensus of $203.98 million.

  • Service revenue was $104.3 million, custodial revenue was $59.4 million, and interchange revenue was $42 million.

  • The gross margin declined by 193 bps to 54.1%, and the company recorded an operating loss of $7.29 million, compared to a profit of $4.25 million a year ago.

  • Adjusted EPS was $0.27, above the consensus of $0.26.

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $58.3 million, a decrease of 1% Y/Y, and the margin was 28%, compared to 32% in 1Q22.

  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $7.08 million in Q1, versus $30.92 million in 1Q22.

  • HealthEquity reported sales of 159,000 new HSAs in Q1, compared to 115,000 in1Q22.

  • HSAs as of April 30, 2022, was 7.4 million, an increase of 26% Y/Y. Total Accounts were 14.5 million, including 7.1 million other consumer-directed benefits ("CDBs").         

  • Total HSA Assets as of April 30, 2022, were $20.3 billion (+35% Y/Y). Total HSA Assets included $12.9 billion of HSA cash and $7.3 billion of HSA investments.

  • FY23 Outlook: HealthEquity expects revenues of $827 million to $837 million, vs. a consensus of $826.16 million. 

  • It sees adjusted net income per diluted share of $1.23 to $1.32 and Adjusted EBITDA of $249 million to $259 million.

  • Price Action: HQY shares are trading higher by 3.06% at $64.35 during the post-market session on Monday.


    •  

 

 

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance