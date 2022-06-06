Gitlab Shares Surge As Q1 Results Surpass Street Expectations

by

Gitlab Inc GTLB reported first-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 75% year-over-year to $87.4 million, beating the consensus of $77.81 million.

reported first-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 75% year-over-year to $87.4 million, beating the consensus of $77.81 million. Adjusted EPS was $(0.18), compared to $(0.44) a year ago, above the consensus of $(0.27).

Adjusted gross margin expanded 200 bps to 89%.

The company recorded an adjusted operating loss of $42.9 million, an increase from the prior year’s loss of $26 million.

GTLB’s customers with more than $5,000 of ARR increased to 5,168, up 64% Y/Y. Customers with more than $100,000 of ARR increased to 545, up 68% Y/Y.

The dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was above 130% for the quarter.

GTLB’s net cash used in operating activities was $28.16 million for Q1, compared to $21.52 million a year ago.

2Q23 Outlook: Gitlab expects revenue of $93.5 million - $94.5 million vs. consensus of $89.68 million, and Adjusted EPS of $(0.24) - $(0.23) vs. consensus of $(0.25).

Gitlab expects revenue of $93.5 million - $94.5 million vs. consensus of $89.68 million, and Adjusted EPS of $(0.24) - $(0.23) vs. consensus of $(0.25). FY23 Outlook: Gitlab expects revenue of $398 million - $402 million vs. consensus of $389.86 million, and Adjusted EPS of $(0.93) - $(0.89) vs. consensus of $(0.97).

Gitlab expects revenue of $398 million - $402 million vs. consensus of $389.86 million, and Adjusted EPS of $(0.93) - $(0.89) vs. consensus of $(0.97). Price Action: GTLB shares are trading higher by 10.9% at $44.17 during the post-market session on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance