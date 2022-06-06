ñol

SAIC Tops Q1 Aided By Ramp-Up In Contracts, Halfaker; Boosts Buyback

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 6, 2022 8:03 AM | 1 min read
  • Science Applications International Corp SAIC reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 6% year-over-year to $1.996 billion and +3.9% organic, beating the consensus of $1.93 billion.
  • The growth reflected a ramp-up in new and existing contracts and the acquisition of Halfaker.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.88 beat the consensus of $1.77.
  • Adjusted operating margin contracted by 80 bps to 6.7% due to higher indirect costs.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 110 bps to 8.7%.
  • SAIC generated $118 million in operating cash flow and held $56 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Net bookings for the quarter were $2 billion, reflecting a book-to-bill ratio of 1.0. 
  • CEO Nazzic Keene said, "While we face some modest top-line pressure in the near-term, the momentum we see in our business development efforts gives me confidence in our ability to continue to profitably grow the business."
  • Dividend: The board declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per share.
  • Buyback: SAIC's board hiked the share buyback program by 8 million shares, resulting in an aggregate of 8.8 million shares available for repurchase, representing 16% of shares outstanding.
  • FY23 Outlook: SAIC raised its revenue outlook from $7.35 billion-$7.55 billion to $7.43 billion - $7.55 billion versus the consensus of $7.47 billion.
  • SAIC boosted the adjusted EPS guidance from $6.80 -$7.10 to $6.90 - $7.20 versus the consensus of $6.99.
  • Price Action: SAIC shares closed higher by 0.39% at $88.10 on Friday.

