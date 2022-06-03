Yatra Online: Q4 Earnings Insights

Yatra Online YTRA reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Yatra Online beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was down $346.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Yatra Online's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.08
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|11.84M
|10.68M
|10.62M
|9.02M
|Revenue Actual
|14.05M
|10.63M
|6.57M
|13.26M
