Yatra Online: Q4 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 3, 2022 9:39 AM | 1 min read

 

Yatra Online YTRA reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Yatra Online beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was down $346.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Yatra Online's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.02 -0.08 -0.04
EPS Actual -0.01 -0.02 -0.01 -0.07
Revenue Estimate 11.84M 10.68M 10.62M 9.02M
Revenue Actual 14.05M 10.63M 6.57M 13.26M

To track all earnings releases for Yatra Online visit their earnings calendar here.

