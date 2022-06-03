Yatra Online: Q4 Earnings Insights

Yatra Online YTRA reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Yatra Online beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.02.

Revenue was down $346.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Yatra Online's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.02 -0.08 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.02 -0.01 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 11.84M 10.68M 10.62M 9.02M Revenue Actual 14.05M 10.63M 6.57M 13.26M

To track all earnings releases for Yatra Online visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.