Quanex Building Products Stock Rises After Q2 Results Beat, Raised FY22 Guidance

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 2, 2022 5:11 PM | 1 min read
  • Quanex Building Products Corporation NX reported second-quarter sales growth of 19.4% year-over-year to $322.9 million, beating the consensus of $285.95 million.
  • The sales increase was attributable to higher prices related to the pass-through of raw material cost inflation.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.80 from $0.43 in 2Q21, above the consensus of $0.43.
  • The gross margin contracted 20 bps to 22.7%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 40.4% Y/Y to $45.2 million, and margin expanded by 210 bps to 14%.
  • Quanex cash used in operating activities year-to-date of $1.9 million, compared to generated $29 million a year ago. Free cash outflow was $15.7 million.
  • The Company's liquidity increased to $296.5 million as of April 30, 2022, consisting of $38.9 million in cash on hand.
  • NX repurchased 75,000 shares for ~$1.6 million at an average price of $20.92 per share during Q2.
  • "For the second half of our fiscal year, we now expect low double-digit revenue growth in our North American Fenestration segment and mid-single-digit revenue growth in our North American Cabinet Components and European Fenestration segments. Overall, on a consolidated basis and assuming the current inflation and supply chain challenges do not worsen materially, we estimate this will equate to net sales of $1.18 billion to $1.2 billion, which we expect will generate ~$150 million to $155 million in Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2022," stated George Wilson, President, and Chief Executive Officer.
  • FY22 net sales outlook increased to $1.18 billion to $1.2 billion (vs. consensus of $1.14 billion), from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion.
  • Price Action: NX shares are trading higher by 9.45% at $22.70 during the post-market session on Thursday.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall Cap