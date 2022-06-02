Quanex Building Products Stock Rises After Q2 Results Beat, Raised FY22 Guidance

by

Quanex Building Products Corporation NX reported second-quarter sales growth of 19.4% year-over-year to $322.9 million, beating the consensus of $285.95 million.

The sales increase was attributable to higher prices related to the pass-through of raw material cost inflation.

Adjusted EPS improved to $0.80 from $0.43 in 2Q21, above the consensus of $0.43.

The gross margin contracted 20 bps to 22.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 40.4% Y/Y to $45.2 million, and margin expanded by 210 bps to 14%.

Quanex cash used in operating activities year-to-date of $1.9 million, compared to generated $29 million a year ago. Free cash outflow was $15.7 million.

The Company's liquidity increased to $296.5 million as of April 30, 2022, consisting of $38.9 million in cash on hand.

NX repurchased 75,000 shares for ~$1.6 million at an average price of $20.92 per share during Q2.

"For the second half of our fiscal year, we now expect low double-digit revenue growth in our North American Fenestration segment and mid-single-digit revenue growth in our North American Cabinet Components and European Fenestration segments. Overall, on a consolidated basis and assuming the current inflation and supply chain challenges do not worsen materially, we estimate this will equate to net sales of $1.18 billion to $1.2 billion, which we expect will generate ~$150 million to $155 million in Adjusted EBITDA* in fiscal 2022," stated George Wilson, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

FY22 net sales outlook increased to $1.18 billion to $1.2 billion (vs. consensus of $1.14 billion), from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion.

Price Action: NX shares are trading higher by 9.45% at $22.70 during the post-market session on Thursday.

