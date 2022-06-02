ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

StoneCo Clocks 139% Revenue Growth In Q1, Shares Soar Afterhours

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 2, 2022 4:40 PM | 1 min read
  • StoneCo Ltd STNE reported first-quarter revenue growth of 138.6% year-over-year to R$2.07 billion, above the mid-range of the company’s guidance of R$1.85 billion and R$1.9 billion.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was R$0.43 per share, compared with R$0.60 in 1Q21.
  • Financial Services segment revenue grew 107.8% Y/Y, and Software revenue increased 26.9% Y/Y to R$326.6 million.
  • Financial income in was R$949.8 million, an increase of 157.5% Y/Y.
  • MSMB active payment clients reached 1,870,900, representing a net addition of clients of 167,500 in the quarter; and MSMB TPV was R$63.4 billion, up 93.3% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was R$817.3 million (+116.8% Y/Y), and the margin increased 2.9 percentage points sequentially to 39.5%.
  • STNE sold 21.5% of its stake in Banco Inter during the quarter through the cash-out option offered in their corporate restructuring.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was R$795.2 million. As of March 31, 2022, StoneCo’s Adjusted Net Cash was R$2.41 billion
  • 2Q22 Outlook: StoneCo expects total revenue and income of R$2.15 billion and R$2.2 billion. Adjusted EBT is expected to be above R$185 million in 2Q22.
  • It expects MSMB TPV of R$67.0 billion and R$68.0 billion (up 70.7% to 73.2% year over year).
  • Price Action: STNE shares are trading higher by 19.1% at $12.40 during the post-market session on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance