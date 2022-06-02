ñol

What's Going On With CrowdStrike Stock After Hours?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 2, 2022 4:45 PM | 1 min read

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD is trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session despite reporting better-than-expected financial results and raising guidance. 

CrowdStrike said fiscal first-quarter revenue increased 61% year-over-year to $487.8 million, which beat the estimate of $463.27 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The cybersecurity company reported quarterly earnings of 31 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 23 cents per share.

"Robust growth at an increased scale along with our relentless focus on execution and unit economics drove significant year-over-year operating leverage and record cash generation even as we increased investments to capture the substantial market opportunity ahead of us," said Burt Podbere, CFO of CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike expects fiscal second-quarter revenue to be between $512.7 million and $516.8 million versus the estimate of $509.35 million. The company expects quarterly earnings of 27 to 28 cents per share versus the estimate of 24 cents per share.

CrowdStrike raised its full-year guidance to a range of $2.19 billion to $2.2 billion versus the estimate of $2.15 billion. The company raised its full-year earnings guidance to a range of $1.18 to $1.22 per share versus the estimate of $1.10 per share.

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike has traded between $130 and $298.48 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 3.46% in after hours at $168.00 at press time.

Photo: TheDigitalArtist from Pixabay.

