Why Iteris Shares Are Surging Today

reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to $34.2 million, missing the consensus of $34.7 million. The sustained strong customer adoption of Iteris' ClearMobility Platform drove the increase.

Service revenue increased 8% Y/Y to $17.1 million, and Product revenue grew 8% Y/Y to $17.1 million.

The bookings grew 27% Y/Y to $41.9 million.

The ending backlog was $99.9 million, up 28% Y/Y.

Operating expenses rose 5% Y/Y to $14.1 million.

Iteris recorded an adjusted EBITDA of loss $(1.1) million versus $1.8 million last year due to global supply chain disruptions and associated costs. Iteris' Adjusted EBITDA margin was (3.1)%, down from 5.5% a year ago.

EPS loss was $(0.07) versus $(0.01) a year ago.

Iteris held $23.8 million in cash and equivalents.

The board approved a new stock repurchase program of $10.0 million.

analyst Jeff Van Sinderen maintained a Buy and lowered the price target from $6 to $5.

