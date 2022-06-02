ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Iteris Shares Are Surging Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 2, 2022 11:14 AM | 1 min read
  • Iteris, Inc ITI reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to $34.2 million, missing the consensus of $34.7 million.
  • The sustained strong customer adoption of Iteris' ClearMobility Platform drove the increase.
  • Service revenue increased 8% Y/Y to $17.1 million, and Product revenue grew 8% Y/Y to $17.1 million.
  • The bookings grew 27% Y/Y to $41.9 million.
  • The ending backlog was $99.9 million, up 28% Y/Y.
  • Operating expenses rose 5% Y/Y to $14.1 million.
  • Iteris recorded an adjusted EBITDA of loss $(1.1) million versus $1.8 million last year due to global supply chain disruptions and associated costs. Iteris' Adjusted EBITDA margin was (3.1)%, down from 5.5% a year ago.
  • EPS loss was $(0.07) versus $(0.01) a year ago.
  • Iteris held $23.8 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Iteris sees FY23 revenue of $147 million - $155 million versus the consensus of $146.4 million.
  • Share Buyback: The board approved a new stock repurchase program of $10.0 million.
  • Analyst Rating: B. Riley Securities analyst Jeff Van Sinderen maintained a Buy and lowered the price target from $6 to $5.
  • Price Action: ITI shares traded higher by 12.2% at $3.03 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingAnalyst ColorEarningsNewsPenny StocksGuidancePrice TargetReiterationBuybacksAnalyst RatingsMoversTechTrading Ideas