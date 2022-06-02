ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Ciena Stock Is Trading Lower Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 2, 2022 9:20 AM | 1 min read

Ciena Corp CIEN shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results.

Ciena said fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 13.8% year-over-year to $949.2 million, which came in below the estimate of $950.83 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 50 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 54 cents per share.

"At a time when industry-wide supply chain constraints are resulting in increased uncertainty and a wider range of potential outcomes in the coming quarters, our near-term financial performance is entirely a function of component availability – not the strong underlying demand in our business," said Gary Smith, president and CEO of Ciena.

Ciena is a networking systems, services and software company that provides solutions to help its customers respond to the constantly changing demands of their users.

See Also: Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Thursday, June 2

CIEN Price Action: Ciena shares are making new 52-week lows on Thursday.

The stock was down 5.74% at $48.40 at time of publication.

Photo: Tumisu from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Gary Smithwhy it's movingEarningsNewsMoversTrading Ideas