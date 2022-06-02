Hormel Foods Manages To Beat Q2 Estimates; Narrows FY22 EPS Outlook

by

Hormel Foods Corp HRL reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 19% to $3.09 billion, beating the consensus of $3.07 billion.

EPS of $0.48 beat the analyst consensus of $0.47.

The gross margin contracted 40 basis points Y/Y to 17.9%. The operating margin was 10.8%, and operating income for the quarter rose 16% to $334.7 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 12.3% Y/Y to $224.6 million.

The company held $885 million in cash and equivalents as of May 1, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter totaled $193 million.

Outlook : Hormel narrows FY22 EPS guidance to $1.87 - $1.97 from $1.87 - $2.03, versus the consensus of $1.94.

Price Action: HRL shares are trading higher by 0.48% at $48.51 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

