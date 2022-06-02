ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Hormel Foods Manages To Beat Q2 Estimates; Narrows FY22 EPS Outlook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 2, 2022 7:50 AM | 1 min read
  • Hormel Foods Corp HRL reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 19% to $3.09 billion, beating the consensus of $3.07 billion.
  • Net sales for Refrigerated Foods increased 13% Y/Y, Grocery Products rose 39%, Jennie-O Turkey Store climbed 16%, and International & other sales fell 1%.
  • EPS of $0.48 beat the analyst consensus of $0.47.
  • The gross margin contracted 40 basis points Y/Y to 17.9%. The operating margin was 10.8%, and operating income for the quarter rose 16% to $334.7 million.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 12.3% Y/Y to $224.6 million.
  • The company held $885 million in cash and equivalents as of May 1, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter totaled $193 million.
  • Outlook: Hormel narrows FY22 EPS guidance to $1.87 - $1.97 from $1.87 - $2.03, versus the consensus of $1.94.
  • It continues to expect FY22 sales of $11.7 billion - $12.5 billion, against the consensus of $12.41 billion.
  • Price Action: HRL shares are trading higher by 0.48% at $48.51 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance