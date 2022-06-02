ñol

Duluth Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 2, 2022 6:57 AM | 1 min read

 

Duluth Holdings DLTH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Duluth Holdings beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was down $10.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Duluth Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.47 -0.19 0.03 -0.20
EPS Actual 0.53 0.09 0.27 0.02
Revenue Estimate 268.45M 142.52M 142.83M 125.87M
Revenue Actual 270.76M 145.28M 149.13M 133.42M

To track all earnings releases for Duluth Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

