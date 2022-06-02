Duluth Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Duluth Holdings DLTH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Duluth Holdings beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.18.
Revenue was down $10.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Duluth Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|-0.19
|0.03
|-0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|0.09
|0.27
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|268.45M
|142.52M
|142.83M
|125.87M
|Revenue Actual
|270.76M
|145.28M
|149.13M
|133.42M
