Duluth Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Duluth Holdings DLTH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Duluth Holdings beat estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was down $10.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Duluth Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.47 -0.19 0.03 -0.20 EPS Actual 0.53 0.09 0.27 0.02 Revenue Estimate 268.45M 142.52M 142.83M 125.87M Revenue Actual 270.76M 145.28M 149.13M 133.42M

