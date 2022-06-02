Designer Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Designer Brands DBI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Designer Brands beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $127.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.07% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Designer Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.56
|0.24
|-0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.86
|0.56
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|839.61M
|897.50M
|751.21M
|651.00M
|Revenue Actual
|822.63M
|853.47M
|817.34M
|703.15M
