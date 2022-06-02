Recap: Hormel Foods Q2 Earnings

Hormel Foods HRL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hormel Foods beat estimated earnings by 2.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was up $490.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.9% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hormel Foods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.50
|0.40
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.51
|0.39
|0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|2.93B
|3.22B
|2.65B
|2.42B
|Revenue Actual
|3.04B
|3.46B
|2.86B
|2.61B
