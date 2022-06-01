ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why C3.ai Stock Is Plunging After Hours

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 1, 2022 4:33 PM | 1 min read

C3.Ai Inc AI shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates.

C3.ai said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue increased 38% year-over-year to $72.3 million, which beat the estimate of $71.28 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly loss of 21 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 29 cents per share.

"Our strong fiscal 2022 performance further strengthens our position as a global leader in the Enterprise AI market and sets the stage for growth in fiscal 2023," said Thomas Siebel, CEO of C3.ai.

C3.ai expects fiscal first-quarter revenue to be between $65 million and $67 million versus the estimate of $74.44 million. The company expects full-year fiscal 2023 revenue to be between $308 million and $316 million versus the estimate of $333.88 million.

AI Price Action: C3.ai shares have traded between $13.37 and $76.85 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 20.20% in after hours at $14.81 at press time.

Photo: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Thomas Siebelwhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas