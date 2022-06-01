ñol

Read How Hovnanian Enterprises Fared In Q2

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 1, 2022 12:15 PM | 1 min read
  • Hovnanian Enterprises Inc HOV reported second-quarter FY22 sales of $702.5 million, down slightly from $703.16 million last year.
  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after the cost of sales interest expense and land charges, expanded 520 basis points to 23.3%.
  • Costs and expenses declined 8.4% Y/Y to $617.9 million.
  • The company held $163.7 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $123.7 million increased 62%.
  • EPS for the quarter was $8.39 versus $69.65 the previous year. EPS, excluding the $468.6 million benefit of the valuation allowance reduction, was $2.85 in 2Q21.
  • Outlook: Hovnanian sees Q3 revenue of $780 million – $830 million.
  • The company expects FY22 revenue of $2.80 billion - $3.00 billion and EPS of $26.50 - $32.00.
  • Price action: HOV shares are trading higher by 10.7% at $56.65 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall Cap