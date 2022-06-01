Read How Hovnanian Enterprises Fared In Q2

by

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc HOV reported second-quarter FY22 sales of $702.5 million, down slightly from $703.16 million last year.

Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after the cost of sales interest expense and land charges, expanded 520 basis points to 23.3%.

Costs and expenses declined 8.4% Y/Y to $617.9 million.

The company held $163.7 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA of $123.7 million increased 62%.

EPS for the quarter was $8.39 versus $69.65 the previous year. EPS, excluding the $468.6 million benefit of the valuation allowance reduction, was $2.85 in 2Q21.

Outlook : Hovnanian sees Q3 revenue of $780 million – $830 million.

The company expects FY22 revenue of $2.80 billion - $3.00 billion and EPS of $26.50 - $32.00.

Price action: HOV shares are trading higher by 10.7% at $56.65 on the last check Wednesday.

