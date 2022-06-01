ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Capri Holdings Stock Is Trading Higher

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 1, 2022 9:12 AM | 1 min read

Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results, issued earnings guidance above analyst estimates and announced a buyback.

Capri said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue increased 24.6% year-over-year to $1.49 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.41 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share, which beat the estimate of 82 cents per share.

Capri said it expects full-year revenue to be approximately $5.95 billion versus the estimate of $6.08 billion. Full-year earnings are expected to be approximately $6.85 per share versus the estimate of $6.57 per share. 

Capri also approved a new share repurchase program of up to $1 billion. The new two-year buyback will replace the company's existing $1 billion buyback, which had $500 million of availability remaining.

See Also: Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Wednesday, June 1

CPRI Price Action: Capri has traded between $36.90 and $72.37 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 5.25% at $51.30 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsBuybacksMoversTrading Ideas