36Kr Shares Pop On 14% Revenue Growth In Q1 Aided By Online Advertising, Enterprise Value-Added Services

- 36Kr Holdings Inc KRKR reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 13.9% year-on-year to $7.8 million.
- Revenues from online advertising services increased by 13.1% Y/Y to $5.9 million.
- Revenues from enterprise value-added services increased by 35.4% Y/Y to $1.5 million.
- The number of followers as of March 31 rose 25.5% Y/Y to 24.1 million.
- The gross margin contracted 190 bps to 51.8% as costs surged 18.5% Y/Y.
- Earnings per ADS was $0.126.
- 36Kr held $27.0 million in cash and equivalents.
- Price Action: KRKR shares traded higher by 13.5% at $1.01 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.