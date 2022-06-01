ñol

36Kr Shares Pop On 14% Revenue Growth In Q1 Aided By Online Advertising, Enterprise Value-Added Services

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 1, 2022 8:50 AM | 1 min read
  • 36Kr Holdings Inc KRKR reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 13.9% year-on-year to $7.8 million.
  • Revenues from online advertising services increased by 13.1% Y/Y to $5.9 million.
  • Revenues from enterprise value-added services increased by 35.4% Y/Y to $1.5 million.
  • The number of followers as of March 31 rose 25.5% Y/Y to 24.1 million.
  • The gross margin contracted 190 bps to 51.8% as costs surged 18.5% Y/Y.
  • Earnings per ADS was $0.126.
  • 36Kr held $27.0 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Price Action: KRKR shares traded higher by 13.5% at $1.01 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksMoversTechTrading Ideas