Weibo: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 1, 2022 6:17 AM | 1 min read

 

Weibo WB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Weibo beat estimated earnings by 21.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $25.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Weibo's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.81 0.84 0.63 0.48
EPS Actual 0.83 0.90 0.79 0.57
Revenue Estimate 607.75M 589.79M 527.89M 429.78M
Revenue Actual 616.29M 607.43M 574.47M 458.90M

To track all earnings releases for Weibo visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

