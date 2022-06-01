Weibo: Q1 Earnings Insights

Weibo WB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Weibo beat estimated earnings by 21.74%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was up $25.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Weibo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|0.84
|0.63
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.83
|0.90
|0.79
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|607.75M
|589.79M
|527.89M
|429.78M
|Revenue Actual
|616.29M
|607.43M
|574.47M
|458.90M
