Why Victoria's Secret Stock Is Rising After Hours

Victoria's Secret & Co VSCO shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company announced better-than-expected financial results.

Victoria's Secret said first-quarter revenue decreased 4.5% year-over-year to $1.484 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.48 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, which beat the estimate of 84 cents per share.

Victoria's Secret said it expects second quarter revenue to be "up low-single digits to down low-single digits," compared to the prior year quarter. Second-quarter earnings are expected to be between 95 cents and $1.25 per share. Operating income is expected to be in the range of $125 million to $155 million.

VSCO Price Action: Victoria's Secret has traded between $38.48 and $76 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 6.77% in after hours at $44 at press time.

Photo: Pexels from Pixabay.