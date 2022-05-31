ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Victoria's Secret Stock Is Rising After Hours

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 31, 2022 5:00 PM | 1 min read

Victoria's Secret & Co VSCO shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company announced better-than-expected financial results.

Victoria's Secret said first-quarter revenue decreased 4.5% year-over-year to $1.484 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.48 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, which beat the estimate of 84 cents per share. 

Victoria's Secret said it expects second quarter revenue to be "up low-single digits to down low-single digits," compared to the prior year quarter. Second-quarter earnings are expected to be between 95 cents and $1.25 per share. Operating income is expected to be in the range of $125 million to $155 million.

See Also: After-Hours Action: Why Digital Turbine Stock Is Falling

VSCO Price Action: Victoria's Secret has traded between $38.48 and $76 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 6.77% in after hours at $44 at press time.

Photo: Pexels from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas