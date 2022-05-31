ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why ChargePoint Stock Is Sliding After Hours

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 31, 2022 4:39 PM | 1 min read

ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported mixed financial results.

ChargePoint said fiscal first-quarter revenue increased 102% year-over-year to $81.6 million, which beat the estimate of $75.72 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The EV charging company reported a quarterly loss of 27 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share.

"Positive first quarter results, despite expected significant headwinds due to global supply constraints, are a testament to the strength of our business," said Pasquale Romano, president and CEO of ChargePoint.

ChargePoint said it expects fiscal second-quarter revenue to be between $96 million and $106 million versus the estimate of $105.59 million. The company maintained its full-year revenue guidance of $450 million to $500 million.

ChargePoint offers one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions.

CHPT Price Action: ChargePoint has traded between $8.50 and $36.86 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 3.83% in after hours at $12.30 at press time.

Photo: Tony Webster from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Pasquale Romanowhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas