Seanergy Maritime Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $9.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.09 0.05 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.14 0.10 0.01 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 53.30M 47.92M 33.75M 21.32M Revenue Actual 56.70M 48.18M 27.83M 20.40M

To track all earnings releases for Seanergy Maritime Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.