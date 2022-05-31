ñol

Here's How Nano Dimension Fared In Q1

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 31, 2022 8:45 AM | 1 min read
  • Nano Dimension Ltd NNDM reported first-quarter revenue growth of 1,186% Y/Y to $10.43 million. Revenue grew 38% Q/Q.
  • The growth in Nano Dimension's product lines drove the increase.
  • The gross margin contracted by 2,271 bps to 9.6% as costs surged over 17 fold. 
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(19.2) million.
  • EPS loss improved Q/Q from $(0.62) to $(0.13).
  • NNDM held $1.3 billion in cash and bank deposit balances and used $(21.4) million in operating cash flow.
  • Outlook: Nano Dimension noted its revenue run rate indicates expected Y/Y growth of 300% in FY22.
  • Price Action: NNDM shares are trading higher by 3.10% at $2.99 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksGuidanceSmall CapTech