Here's How Nano Dimension Fared In Q1

reported first-quarter revenue growth of 1,186% Y/Y to $10.43 million. Revenue grew 38% Q/Q. The growth in Nano Dimension's product lines drove the increase.

The gross margin contracted by 2,271 bps to 9.6% as costs surged over 17 fold.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(19.2) million.

EPS loss improved Q/Q from $(0.62) to $(0.13).

NNDM held $1.3 billion in cash and bank deposit balances and used $(21.4) million in operating cash flow.

: Nano Dimension noted its revenue run rate indicates expected Y/Y growth of 300% in FY22. Price Action: NNDM shares are trading higher by 3.10% at $2.99 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

