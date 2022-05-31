KE Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

KE Holdings BEKE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KE Holdings missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was down $1.18 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 23.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KE Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.03
|0.25
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|-0.12
|0.21
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|2.55B
|2.41B
|3.59B
|2.88B
|Revenue Actual
|2.79B
|2.81B
|3.07B
|3.16B
To track all earnings releases for KE Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews