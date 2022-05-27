Recap: Viomi Technology Co Q1 Earnings

Viomi Technology Co VIOT reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Viomi Technology Co reported an EPS of $-0.09.

Revenue was down $79.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.69% drop in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Viomi Technology Co visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.