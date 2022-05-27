ñol

Cavco Industries Q4 Earnings Surpass Street View

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 27, 2022 6:33 AM | 1 min read
  • Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 64.9% year-over-year to $505.48 million, beating the consensus of $435.50 million.
  • The gross profit jumped 82.9% Y/Y to $129.6 million, with the margin contracting 250 basis points to 25.6%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 35.9% to $59.7 million.
  • The operating margin was 13.8%, and operating income for the quarter increased 159.6% to $69.8 million.
  • The company held $279 million in cash and equivalents as of April 2, 2022.
  • EPS of $5.80 beat the analyst consensus of $4.81.
  • CVCO's Board of Directors approved a new $100 million stock repurchase program.
  • Price Action: CVCO shares closed higher by 3.21% at $216.60 on Thursday.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsSmall Cap