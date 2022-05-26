ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Ulta Beauty Shares Soar Afterhours On Solid Q1 Results, Raised FY22 Guidance

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 26, 2022 4:36 PM | 1 min read
Ulta Beauty Shares Soar Afterhours On Solid Q1 Results, Raised FY22 Guidance

Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA reported first-quarter sales growth of 21% year-over-year to $2.35 billion, beating the consensus of $2.12 billion. Comparable sales increased 18%, driven by a 10% increase in transactions and a 7.3% increase in average ticket.

The gross margin expanded to 40.1% from 38.9% in 1Q21.

SG&A expenses increased to $501 million compared to $443.9 million in 1Q21. SG&A expenses decreased to 21.4% from 22.9% as a percentage of net sales due to lower marketing expenses and leverage in-store payroll and benefits due to higher sales.

The operating income increased by 43.4% Y/Y to $437.7 million, and the margin expanded to 18.7% from 15.8% a year ago.

EPS improved to $6.30 from $4.10 in 1Q21, above the consensus of $4.46.

ULTA generated cash from operating activities in Q1 of $426.3 million, compared to $330.07 million in a year-ago quarter. It held cash and cash equivalents of $654.5 million, at the end of Q1.

Merchandise inventories increased to $1.57 billion at the end of Q1, compared to $1.35 billion in 1Q21.

ULTA repurchased 331,834 shares of its common stock at $132.8 million during the quarter.

Ulta Beauty operated 1,318 stores totaling 13.9 million square feet at the end of the quarter; It added 10 new stores during the quarter.

FY22 Outlook: ULTA expects net sales of $9.35 billion to $9.55 billion (prior expectations were of $9.05 billion to $9.15 billion) vs. consensus of $9.18 billion, Comparable sales of 6% to 8% (up from prior 3% to 4%).

It expects Operating margin of 14.1% to 14.4% (prior 13.7% to 14.0%); and EPS of $19.20 to $20.10 (prior $18.20 to $18.70).

Price Action: ULTA shares are trading higher by 6.89% at $404.44 during the post-market session on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance