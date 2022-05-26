After Hours Action: Why Costco Shares Are Sliding

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results.

Costo reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $52.6 billion, which beat the estimate of $51.76 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The retailer reported quarterly earnings of $3.04 per share, which beat the estimate of $3.03 per share.

Costco said its earnings included a one-time $77 million pretax charge for incremental benefits awarded under the new employee agreements.

COST Price Action: Costo has traded between $375.50 and $612.57 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 1.5% in after hours at $458 at press time.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.