Can Fite Biofarma: Q1 Earnings Insights

Can Fite Biofarma CANF reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Can Fite Biofarma missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $57.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 4.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Can Fite Biofarma's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.09 -0.10 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.20 -0.01 0 Revenue Estimate 250.00K 150.00K 120.00K 200.00K Revenue Actual 204.00K 251.00K 250.00K 148.00K

