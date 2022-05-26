Can Fite Biofarma: Q1 Earnings Insights

Can Fite Biofarma CANF reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Can Fite Biofarma missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.14.
Revenue was up $57.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 4.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Can Fite Biofarma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.18
|-0.09
|-0.10
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.20
|-0.01
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|250.00K
|150.00K
|120.00K
|200.00K
|Revenue Actual
|204.00K
|251.00K
|250.00K
|148.00K
To track all earnings releases for Can Fite Biofarma visit their earnings calendar here.
