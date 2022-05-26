ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Gains Post Q2 Results, Clocks 10% Revenue Growth

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 26, 2022 1:07 PM | 1 min read
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Gains Post Q2 Results, Clocks 10% Revenue Growth

Toronto-Dominion Bank TD TD reported a second-quarter net income of C$3.8 billion, an increase of 3% year-over-year, and an adjusted net income of C$3.7 billion (-2% Y/Y).

Adjusted EPS was C$2.02, down 1% Y/Y. Revenue was C$11.26 billion, an increase of 10% Y/Y; adjusted revenue increased 8% Y/Y to C$11.04 billion.

Increased revenue reflects volume and margin growth and higher fee-based revenue in banking businesses and prior year premium rebates for insurance customers.

Canadian Retail earnings totaled C$2.2 billion (+2% Y/Y) for Q1, with Canadian P&C of C$1.57 billion (+9% Y/Y), Wealth of C$421 million (-14% Y/Y), and Insurance of C$247 million (flat Y/Y).

U.S. Retail earnings were up 3% Y/Y to US$1.08 billion, with U.S. Retail Bank of US$902 million (+6% Y/Y). Wholesale Banking net income was C$359 million (-6% Y/Y).

Adjusted expenses were up 6.5% Y/Y to C$6 billion.

Provision for credit losses of $27 million. CET1 14.7% was up 50 bps at 14.7%, and the net interest margin was 1.64%, up 8 bps.

Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA) increased 3.9% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting higher Credit Risk RWA and Market Risk RWA.

The leverage ratio for the quarter was 4.3, compared to 4.6 in 1Q21.

Return on common equity (ROE) was 16.4% vs. 16.7%, and adjusted ROE was 15.9% vs. 17.1% a year ago.

Price Action: TD shares are trading higher by 2.49% at C$96.09 on TSX, and TD is higher by 2.69% at $75.23 on NYSE on the last check Thursday.

Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CanadaEarningsNewsMoversTrading Ideas