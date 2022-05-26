Recap: StealthGas Q1 Earnings

StealthGas GASS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10:20 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

StealthGas beat estimated earnings by 155.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was down $1.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at StealthGas's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.04 -0.04 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.07 0.05 0.13 0.02 Revenue Estimate 30.06M 31.79M 31.77M 30.89M Revenue Actual 36.05M 37.49M 39.25M 37.42M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.