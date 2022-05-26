Recap: StealthGas Q1 Earnings

StealthGas GASS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10:20 AM.
Earnings
StealthGas beat estimated earnings by 155.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.09.
Revenue was down $1.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.93% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at StealthGas's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.04
|-0.04
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.05
|0.13
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|30.06M
|31.79M
|31.77M
|30.89M
|Revenue Actual
|36.05M
|37.49M
|39.25M
|37.42M
