Recap: StealthGas Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 10:50 AM | 1 min read
StealthGas GASS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10:20 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

StealthGas beat estimated earnings by 155.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was down $1.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.07 0.04 -0.04 -0.03
EPS Actual 0.07 0.05 0.13 0.02
Revenue Estimate 30.06M 31.79M 31.77M 30.89M
Revenue Actual 36.05M 37.49M 39.25M 37.42M

To track all earnings releases for StealthGas visit their earnings calendar here.

