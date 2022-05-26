Why Build-A-Bear Workshop Shares Are Surging Today

by

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BBW reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 28.4% year-on-year to $117.7 million, beating the consensus of $98.29 million.

reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 28.4% year-on-year to $117.7 million, beating the consensus of $98.29 million. Net retail sales rose 26.6% Y/Y, and e-commerce demand grew 2.1%.

Gross profit increased 27.7% Y/Y to $61.8 million. The gross margin of 52.5% contracted by 30 basis points Y/Y.

The company held $26.1 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022.

EPS of $0.89 beat the Street view of $0.66.

Outlook : Build-A-Bear sees FY22 sales of $440 million - $460 million versus the consensus of $451.81 million.

: Build-A-Bear sees FY22 sales of $440 million - $460 million versus the consensus of $451.81 million. The company expects FY22 EBITDA of $65 million - $75 million.

Price Action: BBW shares are trading higher by 17.3% at $19.56 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

BBW shares are trading higher by 17.3% at $19.56 in premarket on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

