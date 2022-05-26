Build-A-Bear Workshop: Q1 Earnings Insights

Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Build-A-Bear Workshop beat estimated earnings by 34.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was up $25.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Build-A-Bear Workshop's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.92 -0.17 -0.20 -0.53 EPS Actual 0.97 0.38 0.43 0.60 Revenue Estimate 129.87M 84.56M 81.00M 42.95M Revenue Actual 129.96M 95.14M 94.73M 91.69M

