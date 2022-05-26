Recap: Thermon Group Holdings Q4 Earnings

Thermon Group Holdings THR reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Thermon Group Holdings beat estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was up $29.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Thermon Group Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.11 0.03 0.19 EPS Actual 0.37 0.12 0.07 0.03 Revenue Estimate 96.21M 71.40M 59.56M 72.35M Revenue Actual 100.61M 81.32M 71.16M 73.32M

