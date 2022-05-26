Recap: Thermon Group Holdings Q4 Earnings

Thermon Group Holdings THR reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Thermon Group Holdings beat estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.28.
Revenue was up $29.26 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Thermon Group Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.11
|0.03
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.12
|0.07
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|96.21M
|71.40M
|59.56M
|72.35M
|Revenue Actual
|100.61M
|81.32M
|71.16M
|73.32M
