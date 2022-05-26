Dorian LPG: Q4 Earnings Insights

Dorian LPG LPG reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dorian LPG reported in-line EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.62.
Revenue was down $20.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 1.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dorian LPG's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|0.11
|0.24
|0.87
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.25
|0.13
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|73.33M
|54.19M
|59.10M
|89.11M
|Revenue Actual
|68.60M
|63.09M
|62.95M
|99.58M
To track all earnings releases for Dorian LPG visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews