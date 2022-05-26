Read How Guess? Fared In Q1

by

reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 14% year-on-year, to $593.5 million, beating the consensus of $584.39 million. Revenues from Americas Retail increased 7%, Americas Wholesale gained 50%, Europe climbed 14%, and Asia rose 1%. Licensing revenues increased 23%.

The gross profit increased 16.8% Y/Y to $247.1 million with a margin of 41.6%, a 90-basis points expansion.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 12.4% Y/Y to $209.8 million.

The operating margin expanded from 5.1% to 6.1%, and operating income for the quarter rose 36.8% to $36.4 million.

The company held $147.9 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022.

Adjusted EPS of $0.24 missed the analyst consensus of $0.29.

Pursuant to the existing share repurchase authorization, the company entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) to repurchase $175.0 million of its shares.

: Guess sees FY23 revenue growth of 4% in U.S. dollars and 10% in constant currency. The company expects Q2 revenues to be up around 1% in U.S. dollars and 8% in constant currency.

Price Action: GES shares closed higher by 8.16% at $18.03 on Wednesday.

