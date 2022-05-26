ñol

Read How Guess? Fared In Q1

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 6:28 AM | 1 min read
Read How Guess? Fared In Q1
  • Guess? Inc GES reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 14% year-on-year, to $593.5 million, beating the consensus of $584.39 million.
  • Revenues from Americas Retail increased 7%, Americas Wholesale gained 50%, Europe climbed 14%, and Asia rose 1%. Licensing revenues increased 23%.
  • The gross profit increased 16.8% Y/Y to $247.1 million with a margin of 41.6%, a 90-basis points expansion.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 12.4% Y/Y to $209.8 million.
  • The operating margin expanded from 5.1% to 6.1%, and operating income for the quarter rose 36.8% to $36.4 million.
  • The company held $147.9 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.24 missed the analyst consensus of $0.29.
  • Pursuant to the existing share repurchase authorization, the company entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) to repurchase $175.0 million of its shares.
  • Dividend: GES Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per share on the company’s common stock, payable on June 24, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 8, 2022.
  • Outlook: Guess sees FY23 revenue growth of 4% in U.S. dollars and 10% in constant currency.
  • The company expects Q2 revenues to be up around 1% in U.S. dollars and 8% in constant currency.
  • Price Action: GES shares closed higher by 8.16% at $18.03 on Wednesday.

