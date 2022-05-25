EnerSys: Q4 Earnings Insights

EnerSys ENS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
EnerSys beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $1.15.
Revenue was up $93.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at EnerSys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.99
|1.07
|1.20
|1.24
|EPS Actual
|1.01
|1.01
|1.25
|1.30
|Revenue Estimate
|823.38M
|812.20M
|798.56M
|779.23M
|Revenue Actual
|844.00M
|791.40M
|814.90M
|813.50M
To track all earnings releases for EnerSys visit their earnings calendar here.
