ePlus: Q4 Earnings Insights

ePlus PLUS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ePlus beat estimated earnings by 48.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $0.68.

Revenue was up $98.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 1.34% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for ePlus visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.