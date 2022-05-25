Safe Bulkers: Q1 Earnings Insights

Safe Bulkers SB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Safe Bulkers missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.28.
Revenue was up $15.23 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Safe Bulkers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.39
|0.20
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.39
|0.40
|0.31
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|91.56M
|87.01M
|67.96M
|57.90M
|Revenue Actual
|92.44M
|92.49M
|81.58M
|62.52M
