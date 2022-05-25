Safe Bulkers: Q1 Earnings Insights

Safe Bulkers SB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

Safe Bulkers missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was up $15.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Safe Bulkers's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.39 0.20 0.10 EPS Actual 0.39 0.40 0.31 0.14 Revenue Estimate 91.56M 87.01M 67.96M 57.90M Revenue Actual 92.44M 92.49M 81.58M 62.52M

