Viasat: Q4 Earnings Insights

Viasat VSAT reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Viasat beat estimated earnings by 220.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was up $105.92 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 7.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Viasat's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|0.07
|0.02
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.33
|0.34
|0.46
|0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|712.45M
|681.25M
|627.35M
|608.10M
|Revenue Actual
|719.72M
|701.35M
|664.86M
|595.78M
