e.l.f. Beauty: Q4 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2022 4:22 PM | 1 min read
e.l.f. Beauty ELF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

e.l.f. Beauty beat estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $12.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at e.l.f. Beauty's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.15 0.13 0.15 0.09
EPS Actual 0.24 0.21 0.27 0.16
Revenue Estimate 94.78M 83.69M 79.23M 82.39M
Revenue Actual 98.12M 91.86M 97.05M 92.67M

To track all earnings releases for e.l.f. Beauty visit their earnings calendar here.

