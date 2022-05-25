e.l.f. Beauty: Q4 Earnings Insights

e.l.f. Beauty ELF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
e.l.f. Beauty beat estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $12.46 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at e.l.f. Beauty's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|0.13
|0.15
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.21
|0.27
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|94.78M
|83.69M
|79.23M
|82.39M
|Revenue Actual
|98.12M
|91.86M
|97.05M
|92.67M
