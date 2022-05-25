ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Dick's Sporting Goods Clocks 7.5% Sales Decline In Q1; Cuts FY22 Outlook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2022 9:43 AM | 1 min read
Dick's Sporting Goods Clocks 7.5% Sales Decline In Q1; Cuts FY22 Outlook
  • Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 7.5% year-over-year to $2.70 billion, beating the consensus of $2.59 billion.
  • Comparable store sales decreased 8.4% versus 117.1% growth a year ago.
  • The gross profit margin contracted 83 basis points Y/Y to 36.47%. The operating margin contracted 273 basis points to 13.57%, and operating income for the quarter fell 23% to $366.5 million.
  • The company held $2.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022. Total inventory at the end of Q1 increased 40.4% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.85 beat the analyst consensus of $2.47.
  • The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4875 per share, payable in cash on June 24, 2022, to stockholders of record on June 10, 2022.
  • Outlook: DKS reduced its FY22 outlook to reflect the impact of evolving macroeconomic conditions. It sees FY22 adjusted EPS of $9.15 - $11.70 (prior view $11.70 - 13.10) versus the consensus of $12.56.
  • The company expects FY22 comparable store sales of negative 8% to negative 2% (prior view negative 4% to flat).
  • Price Action: DKS shares are trading lower by 7.01% at $66.25 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceDividendsMoversTrading Ideas