ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Photronics Shares Are Surging Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 25, 2022 8:09 AM | 1 min read
Why Photronics Shares Are Surging Today
  • Photronics, Inc PLAB reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 28% year-on-year to $204.5 million, beating the consensus of $192.4 million.
  • Segments: Integrated circuit (IC) revenue grew 30% Y/Y to $145.8 million. Flat-panel display (FPD) revenue increased 23% Y/Y to $58.7 million.
  • Margin: The gross margin expanded by 1,140 bps to 36%.
  • The operating margin expanded by 1,200 bps to 25%.
  • EPS of $0.49 beat the consensus of $0.35.
  • Photronics held $332.3 million in cash and equivalents. It generated $103.3 million in operating cash flow during the six months.
  • "Second quarter was another excellent quarter, as strong end-market demand and higher pricing across both mainstream and high-end IC products propelled us to our fifth consecutive quarter of record revenue," CEO Frank Lee said.
  • Outlook: Photronics sees Q3 revenue of $205 million - $215 million, above the consensus of $196.4 million.
  • The company sees EPS of $0.45 - $0.55, above the consensus of $0.37.
  • Price Action: PLAB shares traded higher by 9.04% at $16.40 in pre-market on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall CapMoversTechTrading Ideas