QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Toll Brothers Shares Soar Afterhours On Solid Q2 Results Beat

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2022 5:11 PM | 1 min read
  • Toll Brothers Inc TOL reported second-quarter revenue increased by 18% year-over-year to $2.28 billion, beating the consensus of $2.06 billion. EPS was $1.85, above the consensus of $1.54.
  • The gross margin of home sales improved to 24.1% from 21.9% in 2Q21. The adjusted margin was 26.1% versus 24.4%.
  • The operating income increased by 52.8% to $281.66 million, and the margin expanded by 281 bps to 12.4%. SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, was 11.1%, compared to 11.9% in 2Q21.
  • The net signed contract value was $3.1 billion, up 1% Y/Y, and contracted homes were 2,874, down 18%. Backlog value was $11.7 billion, up 35% Y/Y; homes in backlog were 11,768, up 16% Y/Y.
  • Buyback: During the quarter, TOL repurchased ~2.2 million shares at an average price of $48.30 per share for ~$106.5 million. The board refreshed the authorization for repurchase by up to 20 million shares — or ~$900 million at the current market price.
  • The company ended the quarter with ~$535 million in cash and cash equivalents. Q2’s debt-to-capital ratio was 33.1%, compared to 31.9% in 2Q21.
  • 3Q22 Outlook: Toll Brothers expects Deliveries of 2,750 units, with an Average Delivered Price per Home of $895,000 -$915,000.
  • It expects Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin of 27% and SG&A, as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues, of 10.5%.
  • FY22 Outlook: The company expects Deliveries of 11,000 -11,500 units, with an Average Delivered Price per Home of $890,000 -$910,000. It expects Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin of 27.5% and SG&A, as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues, of 10.4%.
  • Price Action: TOL shares are trading higher by 5.19% at $46.85 during the post-market session on Tuesday.
  • Photo via Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceBuybacksMoversTrading Ideas