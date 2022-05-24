Eagle Point Credit: Q1 Earnings Insights

Eagle Point Credit Co ECC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Eagle Point Credit Co reported in-line EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.4.
Revenue was up $9.61 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Eagle Point Credit Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.34
|0.30
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.39
|0.32
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|23.43M
|21.69M
|18.81M
|16.08M
|Revenue Actual
|27.10M
|24.30M
|19.94M
|17.20M
