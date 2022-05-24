Zepp Health: Q1 Earnings Insights

Zepp Health ZEPP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings Zepp Health missed estimated earnings by 416.67%,

Earnings

Zepp Health missed estimated earnings by 416.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was down $55.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 4.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zepp Health's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.24 1.50 EPS Actual 0.12 0.15 0.31 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 294.18M 269.18M 394.23M 165.33M Revenue Actual 260.75M 249.26M 284.23M 175.11M

To track all earnings releases for Zepp Health visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.