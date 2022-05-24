Zepp Health: Q1 Earnings Insights

Zepp Health ZEPP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings Zepp Health missed estimated earnings by 416.67%,
Zepp Health ZEPP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zepp Health missed estimated earnings by 416.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was down $55.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 4.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zepp Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.24
|1.50
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|0.15
|0.31
|-0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|294.18M
|269.18M
|394.23M
|165.33M
|Revenue Actual
|260.75M
|249.26M
|284.23M
|175.11M
To track all earnings releases for Zepp Health visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.