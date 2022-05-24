QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Zepp Health: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2022 7:55 AM | 1 min read

Zepp Health ZEPP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Earnings Zepp Health missed estimated earnings by 416.67%,

Zepp Health ZEPP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zepp Health missed estimated earnings by 416.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was down $55.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 4.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zepp Health's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.37 0.24 1.50  
EPS Actual 0.12 0.15 0.31 -0.07
Revenue Estimate 294.18M 269.18M 394.23M 165.33M
Revenue Actual 260.75M 249.26M 284.23M 175.11M

To track all earnings releases for Zepp Health visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNewsPenny Stocks