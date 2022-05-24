Autohome Tops Q1 Amid COVID Resurgence

by

Autohome Inc ATHM reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 20.1% year-on-year to $232.1 million, beating the consensus of $209.2 million.

In March, the mobile daily active users increased by 7.5% Y/Y.

Revenues from new energy vehicle (NEV) brands rose 156.1% Y/Y.

Segments: Online Marketplace and Others Revenues declined 7.9% Y/Y to $78.3 million due to the pandemic.

Leads generation services revenues rose 1.5% Y/Y to $111.7 million.

Media services revenues reduced 55.9% Y/Y to $42.1 million due to a decrease in average revenue per automaker advertiser, reflecting the semiconductor chip crisis and the pandemic.

Margin: The adjusted net margin contracted 1,020 bps to 29.7%.

The adjusted net margin contracted 1,020 bps to 29.7%. Non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $0.55 beat the consensus of $0.40.

Autohome held $3.2 billion in cash and equivalents.

CFO: On May 6, the board appointed Craig Yan Zeng as CFO.

On May 6, the board appointed Craig Yan Zeng as CFO. Chair and CEO Quan Long stated, "Since the beginning of this year, the resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in multiple cities of China has impacted most industries, including the automobile industry. Despite the challenging macro environment, Autohome reported a solid first quarter with revenues totaling RMB1.47 billion, which exceeded the market expectation, and maintained good profitability and high margin level."

Price Action: ATHM shares closed lower by 1.87% at $28.36 on Monday.

