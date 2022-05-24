QQQ
America's Car-Mart Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2022 6:46 AM | 1 min read
  • America’s Car-Mart Inc CRMT reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 26.1% year-on-year to $351.84 million, beating the consensus of $297.23 million.
  • Same-store revenue growth was 24.2% versus 37.6% reported a year ago.
  • Total gross profit per retail unit sold rose 14.2% Y/Y.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 13.4% to $40.9 million.
  • The company held $42.6 million in cash and equivalents as of April 30, 2022.
  • EPS of $4.01 beat the analyst consensus of $3.10.
  • Inventory rose 40.2% Y/Y to $115.3 million.
  • Price Action: CRMT shares closed lower by 2.19% at $76.46 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

