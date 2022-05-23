Gilat Clocks 19% Revenue Growth In Q1 Aided By Additional Orders, Broadening Pipeline

by

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd GILT reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 19% year-on-year to $51.4 million.

reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 19% year-on-year to $51.4 million. Non-GAAP operating loss improved Y/Y from $(3.6) million to $(0.3) million.

Non-GAAP EPS loss was $(0.03).

Gilat held $77.3 million in cash and equivalents and used $7.4 million in operating cash flow.

CEO Adi Sfadia commented: "Our performance shows that we are successfully capturing market share and capitalizing on the opportunities in our end-markets."

"Our performance shows that we are successfully capturing market share and capitalizing on the opportunities in our end-markets." "During this quarter, we continued to solidify our presence with additional orders and a broadening pipeline in the next-generation satellite communication multi-billion market opportunity."

Outlook: Gilat reiterated FY22 revenue of $245 million - $265 million.

Gilat reiterated FY22 revenue of $245 million - $265 million. Price Action: GILT shares traded higher by 1.78% at $6.85 in the premarket on Monday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.