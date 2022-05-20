Recap: Booz Allen Hamilton Q4 Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton BAH reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Booz Allen Hamilton missed estimated earnings by 1.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.87.
Revenue was up $259.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.28% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Booz Allen Hamilton's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.99
|1.08
|0.97
|0.82
|EPS Actual
|1.02
|1.26
|1.07
|0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|2.13B
|2.14B
|2.01B
|2.00B
|Revenue Actual
|2.03B
|2.11B
|1.99B
|1.98B
