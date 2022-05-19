QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Deckers Outdoor Shares Jump After Solid Q4 Results

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 19, 2022 4:58 PM | 1 min read
  • Deckers Outdoor Corp DECK reported fourth-quarter net sales growth of 31.2% year-over-year to $736 million, +31.7% on a constant currency basis, beating the consensus of $639.20 million.
  • Wholesale net sales increased 37.6% Y/Y to $448.8 million, and Direct-to-Consumer increased 22.2% Y/Y to $287.2 million. Comparable DTC net sales increased 19.3% Y/Y.
  • Sales by brands: UGG $374.6 million (+24.7% Y/Y), HOKA $283.5 million (+59.7% Y/Y), Teva $54.8 million (-8.8% Y/Y), Sanuk 1.7% to $11.9 million (-1.7% Y/Y), and Other brands, primarily composed of Koolaburra $11.2 million (+2.4% Y/Y).
  • The gross margin declined to 48.7% from 53.2% in 4Q21.
  • The operating income improved by 48.8% Y/Y to $81.3 million, and the margin expanded by 131 bps to 11.1%.
  • EPS improved to $2.51 from $1.18 in 4Q21, above the consensus of $1.32.
  • DECK held Cash and cash equivalents of $843.5 million at the end of the quarter. Inventories were $506.8 million compared to $278.2 million a year ago.
  • During the quarter, the Company repurchased ~308 thousand shares for $90.0 million at an average price paid per share of $292.51.
  • FY23 Outlook: Deckers Outdoor expects Net sales of $3.45 billion to $3.50 billion vs. a consensus of $3.45 billion, Gross margin of ~51.5%, and SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales of ~34%.
  • It expects an operating margin of 17.5% to 18.0% and Diluted earnings per share of $17.40 to $18.25, vs. a consensus of $8.34.
  • Price Action: DECK shares are trading higher by 13.30% at $256.90 during the post-market session on Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas